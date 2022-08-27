Cronenworth went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI single in Friday's win over Kansas City.

Cronenworth's solo shot came in the third inning as he went back-to-back with Wil Myers. He also knocked in Josh Bell on a single in the seventh. The home run gives the second baseman 13 on the year and four this month. Cronenworth extended his hit streak to three games after Friday's two-hit outing. He has gone 11 for his last 37, raising his batting average from .237 to .241 in the process.