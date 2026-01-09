Adam signed a one-year contract with the Padres on Thursday to avoid arbitration.

Adam earned his first All-Star selection in 2025, and he finished the regular season with a 1.93 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 30 holds (tied for fifth most in the majors) and a 70:25 K:BB across 65.1 innings. His 2025 campaign came to an abrupt halt in September after rupturing a tendon in his left quadriceps. After undergoing surgery that requires a recovery timeline of 6-to-9 months, the 34-year-old right-hander is expected to start the 2026 season on the injured list. However, per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune in early December, Adam is expected to be ready to throw off a mound in spring training and may not need a lengthy stint on the IL.