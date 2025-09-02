Adam (leg) was carted off the field in the seventh inning of Monday's contest against the Orioles, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Adam entered the game in the top of the seventh inning with the score tied 3-3, recording one out before surrendering back-to-back singles, the latter of which he suffered a left leg injury during. The right-hander went down in a heap, potentially sustaining the injury on his follow-through. Unfortunately, Adam appears to be facing a substantial absence with a potentially season-ending injury.