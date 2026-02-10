Adam (quadriceps) could be ready for his season debut "by mid-April or thereabouts," AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Adam is working his way back from left quadriceps tendon repair surgery, which he had last September. The Padres anticipate the veteran reliever throwing off a mound during spring training, and he could be ready for a rehab assignment around Opening Day. Once healthy, Adam will be a top setup man to closer Mason Miller.