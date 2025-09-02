Adam was diagnosed with a left quadriceps tendon rupture following Monday's 4-3 loss to the Orioles, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Adam went down with what appeared to be a significant left leg injury with one out in the top of the seventh inning. It is now understood to be a quad issue, and the right-hander will now be sidelined for the foreseeable future. Adam is likely done for the season, and in his absence, Adrian Morejon may be thrust into a more prominent role in the back end of San Diego's bullpen.