Musgrove did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk over six innings against the Pirates. He struck out six.

Musgrove made it through the first three innings unscathed before allowing the Pirates' first run of the day on a sacrifice fly with two outs in the fourth. He surrendered only two runs on the afternoon despite the leadoff man reaching base in four of Musgrove's six innings of work, and the right-hander has now allowed two runs or fewer in six of his last seven starts. He hasn't lost a decision since May 20 against the Red Sox.