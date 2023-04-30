Musgrove did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing seven runs on six hits and one walk over 3.1 innings against San Francisco. He struck out three.

Musgrove started the fourth inning with a 5-2 lead. But five of the six batters he faced in the inning reached, and all five came around to score. Musgrove has made two starts this season after a toe and shoulder injury kept him on the injured list for the first few weeks of the campaign. After a career-best 2.93 ERA last season, Musgrove has a 10.80 ERA early in 2023. His next start is tentatively scheduled against the Dodgers, where he will look to get on track.