Musgrove (2-2) allowed one run on six hits over 6.1 innings Friday, striking out six and earning a win over the Yankees.

Musgrove rolled through five shutout frames to begin the game and retired the first 11 batters he faced. The 30-year-old tied his season high with six punchouts while picking up his first win since April 22. He hasn't found any sustained success since returning from a toe injury; Musgrove owns a 5.64 ERA and has allowed at least four runs in three of his six starts. He's lined up for a start in Miami where he'll look to build on Friday's strong outing.