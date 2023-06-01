Musgrove (3-2) earned the win Thursday, allowing one unearned run on three hits and three walks over 6 innings against the Marlins. He struck out three.

Musgrove has won his last two starts, allowing just two runs (one earned) over 12.1 innings after pitching to a 6.75 ERA in his first five outings. Through seven starts, the 30-year-old right-hander now sports a 4.71 ERA with a 1.38 WHIP and 34:12 K:BB across 36.1 innings. Musgrove will look to keep rolling in his next outing, tentatively lined up for next week against Seattle.