Musgrove (1-0) picked up the win against Arizona on Saturday, allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out six batters over five innings.

Musgrove missed over three weeks to begin the campaign due to a fractured toe and a subsequent shoulder injury he suffered while rehabbing. The right-hander made it back to the big club Saturday and pitched well enough to pick up the win, tossing 80 pitches (53 strikes) and giving up three runs across five frames. Musgrove induced 12 swinging strikes in the outing, a positive sign that his stuff isn't too far behind despite his late start to the season. He's tentatively lined up to the face the Giants at home his next time out.