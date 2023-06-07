Musgrove allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out eight over five innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Tuesday.

Musgrove had a solid outing, but the Mariners were able to work some long counts against him. The right-hander needed 102 pitches (68 strikes) to complete five innings. He's allowed just three runs (two earned) over 17.1 innings across his last three starts, and his eight strikeouts Tuesday were a season high. Musgrove's now at a 4.35 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 42:13 K:BB through 41.1 innings through eight starts overall. He's lined up for a home start versus the Guardians next week.