Musgrove (shoulder) continues to play catch but has yet to throw off a mound as of Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

The Padres officially shut Yu Darvish (elbow) down for the season Tuesday, and though the team hasn't made any statements about Musgrove's status, the right-hander's return from the 15-day injured list is considered "highly unlikely," given where he stands in his recovery from right shoulder inflammation along with San Diego's unfavorable position in the National League wild-card race. Assuming Musgrove isn't activated before the season ends Oct. 1, he'll finish his third year in San Diego with a 10-3 record, 3.05 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 97:21 K:BB over 97.1 innings.