Musgrove (elbow) threw 20 pitches (all fastballs) in a bullpen session Saturday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Musgrove had previously thrown off a mound, but that consisted simply of tossing to a standing catcher. Sanders deemed Musgrove's activity Saturday as his "first official bullpen session" since the veteran hurler underwent Tommy John surgery last October. Musgrove is scheduled to throw a bullpen every Tuesday and Saturday moving forward, and he could begin introducing his secondary pitches after about eight sessions. Musgrove stated Saturday that his goal is to get into at least one minor-league rehab game before the end of the campaign, saying, "I want one inning ... I don't care if it's one hitter. I just want to be able to say I contributed in some aspect on the field." Triple-A El Paso -- the Padres' affiliate that goes the longest -- ends its regular season Sept. 21, so for Musgrove to accomplish his goal he may need to be allowed to pitch in a minor-league playoff game (if El Paso qualifies) or settle for an appearance in the fall instructional league in Arizona.