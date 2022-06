Musgrove (undisclosed) will be reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list to start Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old cleared the COVID-19 protocols Tuesday and will end up having his turn in the starting rotation pushed back one day due to the brief absence. Musgrove has produced a quality start in each of his 12 outings this season and has a 1.59 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 81:17 K:BB across 79 innings.