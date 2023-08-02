Musgrove has been scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday against the Rockies due to "minor" right shoulder soreness, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

At least for the time being, the Padres don't view Musgrove's shoulder issue as anything too serious and believe he can avoid a trip to the injured list. Musgrove is tentatively in line to make his next turn through the rotation either next Tuesday or Wednesday in Seattle. Nick Martinez, who has been working out of the bullpen since late April, will make a spot start in Colorado in Musgrove's stead.