Musgrove (shoulder) will not pitch again in 2023, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Musgrove had his throwing program slowed, meaning he won't be able to return again this season. He reportedly hasn't suffered a setback, but the Padres instead have opted to take a conservative approach given that they've fallen out of playoff contention. Musgove will end the campaign with a 3.05 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and a 97:21 K:BB across 97.1 frames.