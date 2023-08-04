Musgrove was diagnosed with inflammation in his right shoulder capsule Friday and placed on the 15-day injured list. He will be shut down for at least three weeks, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

"Minor" shoulder soreness kept Musgrove from making his scheduled start Wednesday against Colorado, but the issue has now progressed into something that will keep him on the shelf for a considerable amount of time. Luckily, the Padres haven't ruled out Musgrove for the rest of the season, but there's a chance they hold him out if the team isn't in a position to make a playoff push late in the year.