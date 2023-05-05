Musgrove is having his next start pushed back from Friday to Sunday after he developed a blister on his foot, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Musgrove struggled in his previous outing and lasted only 3.1 innings, though it's unclear if that was caused by the injury. The positive news is that the issue doesn't seem likely to force him to the injured list or to miss a full turn through the rotation. Yu Darvish will now start Friday, followed by Blake Snell on Saturday.