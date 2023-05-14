Musgrove (1-1) allowed four runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Dodgers.

J.D. Martinez took Musgrove deep for a three-run home run in the first inning, and Will Smith added an RBI single in the third to close out the scoring. This was Musgrove's longest outing so far, and he threw 61 of 97 pitches for strikes despite some lackluster control. He's at a 6.63 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB across 19 innings through four starts. The right-hander is projected for a home start versus the Red Sox next weekend.