Musgrove (toe/shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Friday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
It was originally suggested that Musgrove could make a final rehab start Friday before joining the big-league rotation. However, he'll throw a bullpen session first, and assuming everything goes well will then make his final rehab outing before being activated from the injured list. The news likely pushes Musgrove's return back slightly, but he should still return comfortably before the close of April.
