Musgrove (toe) threw 65 pitches over four innings in a 'B' game Monday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Musgrove tossed a simulated game last Wednesday, but the batters he faced in that outing weren't allowed to swing. That wasn't the case in Monday's 'B' game, and the injured hurler even tested his toe by covering first base on an out. Though Musgrove will open the regular season on the injured list, he said Monday that the toe he fractured in a weight room accident "is the least of my concerns" and added that his focus now is on "executing pitches and getting the feel right." Musgrove is next expected to pitch in a minor-league contest Saturday, and all signs point to him being ready to come off the IL and return to the Padres as soon as he is eligible.