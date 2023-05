Soto went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer, a double and two runs scored in Friday's victory against the Yankees.

Soto broke a scoreless tie with his two-run shot in the fifth inning. After a shaky April, the star outfielder has been scorching through May. He's hitting .346 (27-for-78) with 16 extra-base hits and a 21:17 BB:K in 22 games this month. Soto is now slashing .266/.422/.514 with 10 homers and 24 RBI through 225 plate appearances.