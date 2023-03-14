Soto (calf) will be allowed to play consecutive games in the World Baseball Classic moving forward, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

At the start of the tournament, the Padres had asked Team Dominican Republic to limit Soto's workload after he battled a bit of left calf tightness between late February and early March. But there are no more lingering concerns about that injury, and there will be no more WBC limitations on the 24-year-old superstar. He's gone 4-for-9 with a home run and two doubles through two games played for the Dominican side.