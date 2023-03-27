Soto (oblique) said after playing in a "B" game Monday that he's "really excited to be healthy to play Opening Day," Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Soto doubled and walked three times in his four plate appearances Monday and, most importantly, apparently didn't feel any pain on his left side. The superstar has been sidetracked a bit this spring by calf and oblique issues and that, combined with his participation in the World Baseball Classic, has meant him playing in only five Cactus League games. However, all signs have pointed to both injuries being minor and it appears he'll be in the lineup Thursday against the Rockies.