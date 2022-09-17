Soto went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in a 12-3 win against Arizona on Friday.

After making an out in each of his first two at-bats, Soto drove in a run with a fifth-inning single. He added two more RBI with a double in the eighth and finished with his first multi-hit performance since Sept. 4. It's been a rough month for the young superstar, as he's slashing just .119/.302/.143 with no homers and only four RBI through 13 games. The Padres -- and fantasy managers who roster Soto -- undoubtedly hope that Friday's positive performance will be the beginning of a turnaround.