Soto went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk, two total RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Soto's fifth-inning blast ended a 17-game homer drought for the star outfielder. He's also struggled overall in September, hitting safely in just four of 15 contests, though three of those have been multi-hit performances. He's salvaged some on-base value with a 12:10 BB:K this month, but the slump has sunk his slash line to .239/.402/.452 with 25 homers, 58 RBI, 86 runs scored and six stolen bases through 139 contests between the Padres and Nationals this year.