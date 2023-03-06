Soto (calf) will join Team Dominican Republic on Friday and is expected to be fine to participate in the World Baseball Classic, Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes reports.

Rojas was relaying a message from Nelson Cruz, who not only is Soto's teammate with the Padres but also serves as the general manager for Team Dominican Republic. Soto has been dealing with some nagging tightness in his left calf for the last week, but the level of concern for the injury at this point remains low. While he's been limited to just four Cactus League games so far this spring, Soto has gone 8-for-11 with one homer and seven RBI in those contests.