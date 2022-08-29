Soto went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Sunday's loss to Kansas City.

In his second game back after missing three contests with a back issue, Soto slugged a 417-foot, two-run homer in the seventh inning. The long ball was his third as a Padre and his 24th overall this season. Soto has gone 3-for-8 since returning to the lineup, but he's still far below his career norm with a .254 batting average on the campaign.