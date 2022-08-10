Soto went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two additional runs scored, a double and a walk in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Giants.

The fourth-inning homer tied the game at 1-1, and it was Soto's first long ball as a Padre. Soto also doubled in the sixth and walked in the ninth, scoring both times. The superstar outfielder has hit safely in six of seven games since he was traded to San Diego, going 8-for-23 (.348). He's up to a .252/.413/.496 slash line with 22 long balls, 47 RBI, 68 runs scored and six stolen bases in 108 contests overall.