Soto went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double, and an RBI groundout in a 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Rockies on Friday.

Soto tied the game with a solo home run in the eighth inning for his 26th long ball of the campaign. The 23-year-old star right fielder has a chance to reach the 30-home run mark for the second time in his young career if he can get hot down the final stretch.