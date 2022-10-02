Soto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-2 win over the White Sox.
Soto has gone 9-for-32 (.281) across his last eight games while adding two homers, three RBI, six runs and three doubles in that span. The outfielder's solo shot Saturday tied the game at 1-1 in the first inning, answering Elvis Andrus' leadoff blast. Soto's been better over the last week or so, but he still has a .243/.403/.457 slash line through 150 contests. He's added 27 homers, 62 RBI, 93 runs scored and six stolen bases.