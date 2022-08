Soto was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Guardians due to left mid-back tightness, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Soto was penciled in to start in right field Tuesday per usual, but the back tightness prompted a lineup change shortly before first pitch. I t's unclear if the 23-year-old will be available off the bench Tuesday, and he should be considered day-to-day heading into Wednesday's series finale versus Cleveland.