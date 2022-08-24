Soto (back) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Soto's absence from the lineup isn't unexpected, as Padres manager Bob Melvin previously hinted following Tuesday's 3-1 loss that the outfielder would likely remain on the bench Wednesday after being scratched Tuesday with left mid-back soreness. After Wednesday's contest, the Padres are off the schedule Thursday, so Soto will effectively have two days to heal up before potentially rejoining the lineup Friday against the Royals. Wil Myers will cover right field in Soto's stead Wednesday.