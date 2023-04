Soto went 1-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Rockies.

Soto picks up his first two RBI of the 2023 season on a single that scored Rougned Odor and Jose Azocar in the eighth inning. The outfielder has gotten off to a slow start over the first weekend with a slash of .091/.231/.091 over his three contests.