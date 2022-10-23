Soto went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Saturday's 10-6 loss to the Phillies in Game 4 of the NLCS.

Soto launched a hanging slider from Brad Hand 383 feet into the right field bleachers in the fifth inning, breaking the 4-4 tie and giving the Padres a 6-4 lead in Game 3, but they were unable to hold on for the win. Soto's six career postseason homers brings him into a tie with Evan Longoria for the second-most in MLB history before turning 24, trailing Carlos Correa by just one. The 23-year-old is now 10-for-43 in the postseason with six RBI, and he is slated to face Zack Wheeler in a must-win Game 5 -- Soto has two homers off Wheeler in 40 at bats for his career.