Soto (calf) drew two walks and stole second base in a back-field game Thursday, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Soto also scored from third base on a groundout after swiping second, and it all serves as a positive indication that his tight left calf was never really a significant issue. He will soon join up with Team Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic and looks poised for a monstrous first full season with the Padres.