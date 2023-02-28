Soto (calf) will get at-bats in a back-field game at Padres camp Tuesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Soto was scratched from a Cactus League game on Monday due to tightness in his left calf, but it doesn't seem to be anything overly concerning. He could return to Cactus League action as early as Wednesday and should be just fine for Opening Day, assuming there are no further setbacks.
