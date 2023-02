Soto will play left field this season for the Padres, manager Bob Melvin told AJ Cassavell of MLB.com on Tuesday.

Soto had previously expressed an openness to moving to the other side of the outfield, as long as he can stick in one spot on a game-to-game basis. This shift will clear out right field for Fernando Tatis Jr., who is eligible to return from his PED suspension on April 20. Xander Bogaerts is the new mainstay at shortstop for San Diego.