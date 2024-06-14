Profar (knee) will start in left field and bat third in Friday's game versus the Mets.
Profar exited Tuesday and sat out Wednesday due to left patellar tendinitis, which is something he's evidently dealt with off and on for years. However, he worked out pregame Friday following Thursday's team off day and is feeling well enough to give it a go.
