Profar went 2-for-5 with a double, four RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 6-1 win over the White Sox.

The 30-year-old got the best of Mike Clevinger on Saturday, lacing a bases-clearing double in the first frame and adding an RBI single in the second, which chased the White Sox starter from the game. In 13 games since Profar rejoined the Padres on Sept. 8, he has gone 11-for-39 (.282) with two doubles, one home run, six RBI and four runs. Between Colorado and San Diego, the veteran outfielder has posted a season-long slash line of .240/.320/.368 with 27 doubles, nine home runs, 45 RBI, 55 runs and one steal through 124 games (515 plate appearances).