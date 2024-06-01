Profar went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Friday's 11-8 victory versus the Royals.
Profar plated a run with a single in the sixth inning and added another RBI knock in the Padres' nine-run eighth. The veteran is working on a modest four-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 7-for-15 with a home run and five RBI. Profar's .330 batting average this season is second in the majors behind only teammate Luis Arraez (.342).
