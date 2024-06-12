Profar was removed from Tuesday's game against Oakland after suffering an apparent leg injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Profar's left leg buckled after he took a swing at a pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning. He was immediately taken out of the game by trainers and will presumably undergo testing in the clubhouse. More information on his status should be available after the game.
