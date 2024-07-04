Profar went 2-for-4 with a walk, one stolen base and one run scored in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Rangers.
Profar saw a 13-game hitting streak end Tuesday, but he bounced right back in Wednesday's win. The outfielder also logged his fifth steal of the season and his first since June 6. Overall, he's maintained an excellent .314/.407/.472 slash line with 11 home runs, 55 RBI, 48 runs scored and 15 doubles through 88 contests.
More News
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Launches grand slam•
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: In Sunday's lineup•
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Guarantees return Sunday•
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Held out of starting lineup•
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: May have aggravated knee issue•
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Collects two hits in return•