Profar went 2-for-4 with a walk, one stolen base and one run scored in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Rangers.

Profar saw a 13-game hitting streak end Tuesday, but he bounced right back in Wednesday's win. The outfielder also logged his fifth steal of the season and his first since June 6. Overall, he's maintained an excellent .314/.407/.472 slash line with 11 home runs, 55 RBI, 48 runs scored and 15 doubles through 88 contests.