Profar is expected to have his contract selected by the Padres on Friday, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Profar joined the Padres on a minor-league deal Sept. 1 after being let go by the Rockies. It's unclear what type of role he may have down the stretch, particularly because he struggled to a .236/.316/.364 line across 471 plate appearances in Colorado.

