Profar is expected to have his contract selected by the Padres on Friday, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Profar joined the Padres on a minor-league deal Sept. 1 after being let go by the Rockies. It's unclear what type of role he may have down the stretch, particularly because he struggled to a .236/.316/.364 line across 471 plate appearances in Colorado.
More News
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Back in SD on minors deal•
-
Jurickson Profar: Cut loose by Colorado•
-
Rockies' Jurickson Profar: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Jurickson Profar: On bench, could be hurting•
-
Rockies' Jurickson Profar: Sitting Saturday•
-
Rockies' Jurickson Profar: Back in action Wednesday•