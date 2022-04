Profar went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer, two walks and two runs in Wednesday's victory over the Reds.

Profar walked and scored in his first at-bat in the second inning and then went deep off Vladimir Gutierrez in the top of the third, driving in both Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado. The 29-year-old now has five homers and 15 RBI this season to go along with a .228 batting average.