Profar is not in the lineup Friday against the Cardinals.
Profar got off to a hot start upon returning to the Padres earlier this month, but he's gone 0-for-11 with two walks and two strikeouts over his last three games. Ji-Man Choi will cover first base Friday as Juan Soto, Trent Grisham and Fernando Tatis start across the outfield.
