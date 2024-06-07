Profar went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Profar is batting well, going 12-for-35 (.343) over his last 10 contests. His steal Thursday was his fourth of the season and his first since May 15. The outfielder is up to a .323/.418/.480 slash line with eight home runs, 38 RBI and 34 runs scored through 263 plate appearances, putting him on pace to shatter his career highs in nearly every category if he can keep up the good work.