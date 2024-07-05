Profar went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run in Thursday's 3-1 win against Texas.

Profar powered the Padres to a 2-0 lead with his his solo blast to right field in the sixth inning. The recently anointed All-Star continues to be productive, gathering at least one hit in 15 of his past 16 contests and slashing .295/.348/.443 with two homers, 11 RBI, 11 runs and a stolen base over that span. Profar ranks third among qualified hitters with a .317 batting average on the season.