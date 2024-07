Profar went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Nationals.

The Padres broke open a scoreless tie in the fifth inning when Luis Arraez and Profar went back-to-back off DJ Herz. Profar's blast was his fourth in July and 15th of the year, and he's up to 60 RBI -- the third time in his career he's reached that mark. The 31-year-old has slowed down overall this month however, slashing .220/.281/.441 in 65 plate appearances.