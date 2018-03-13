Play

Torrens (oblique) went 1-for-1 and scored a run Tuesday against the Cubs.

Torrens entered the game in the seventh inning and caught the remainder of the game for the Padres. Now that he's back in full health, Torrens should appear in a few more spring games for San Diego, although it's expected that he'll return to the minors prior to the upcoming season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories